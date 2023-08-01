When the Kansas City Royals (32-75) take on the New York Mets (50-55) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 at 8:10 PM ET, Bobby Witt Jr. will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (0-2, 3.27 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-11, 5.13 ERA)

Royals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 37 (56.1%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 19-19 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 29, or 30.9%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win 20 times in 66 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Royals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+220) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200)

