The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .209.
  • In 14 of 26 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 13
.000 AVG .194
.000 OBP .250
.000 SLG .306
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
2/0 K/BB 13/3
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.72 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Martinez (4-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw one inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering no earned runs without giving up a hit.
  • The 32-year-old has a 3.93 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 46 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
