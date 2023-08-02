Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .247.
- In 60.8% of his 74 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Olivares has an RBI in 16 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.1%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.244
|AVG
|.250
|.285
|OBP
|.314
|.402
|SLG
|.414
|11
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|23/4
|K/BB
|23/10
|2
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .200 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.