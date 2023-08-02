Mike Toglia -- batting .194 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on August 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), Toglia has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (47.6%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 .195 AVG .192 .267 OBP .250 .268 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 14/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings