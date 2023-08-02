Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (53-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-65) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on August 2.

The Padres will call on Joe Musgrove (10-3) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-11).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Rockies have won in 38, or 41.3%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (466 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule