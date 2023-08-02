Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the New York Mets (50-56) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (33-75) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the mound, while Cole Ragans will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (31.6%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 12-34 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (410 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

