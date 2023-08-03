Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .273 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Duffy has had a hit in 30 of 53 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits four times (7.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (18.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .315 AVG .220 .378 OBP .258 .384 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 12/5 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings