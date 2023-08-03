Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Mets - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.342 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .217 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 38 of 81 games this year (46.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.5%).
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this year (23.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.221
|AVG
|.214
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.361
|SLG
|.351
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|31/13
|K/BB
|38/5
|3
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.40 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
