Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (34-75) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (50-57) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, August 3. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to upset. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (6-8, 5.46 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (3-5, 6.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Royals and Mets matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (-120), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Royals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have won one out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Royals have gone 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have come away with 10 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.