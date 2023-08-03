Francisco Lindor and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Singer Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (6-8) for his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Singer will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 5.46 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jul. 28 5.0 4 2 2 10 2 at Yankees Jul. 22 6.0 5 2 2 9 1 vs. Rays Jul. 16 8.0 7 4 4 4 0 at Guardians Jul. 8 5.0 13 6 6 3 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 7.0 4 1 1 4 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.302/.464 so far this year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .522 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 4-for-5 2 1 3 9 0 vs. Twins Jul. 28 4-for-5 2 1 6 8 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI (92 total hits).

He has a slash line of .246/.288/.428 on the season.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Aug. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Twins Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 23 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 47 walks and 65 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He has a .234/.323/.459 slash line on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 38 walks and 77 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .218/.312/.507 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0

