Friday's contest between the New York Yankees (57-52) and Houston Astros (62-48) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (7-7) to the mound, while Luis Severino (2-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 43 out of the 72 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 38 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.

The Astros have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 521 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in 13, or 38.2%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a mark of 5-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (471 total), New York is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 30 Rays L 8-2 Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell July 31 Guardians W 7-3 J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard August 1 Guardians W 2-0 Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt August 4 @ Yankees - Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino August 5 @ Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 6 @ Yankees - Framber Valdez vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer

Yankees Schedule