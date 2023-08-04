Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .248.

In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Olivares has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.0%).

In 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .246 AVG .250 .291 OBP .314 .400 SLG .414 11 XBH 14 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 25/5 K/BB 23/10 2 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings