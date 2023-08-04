The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.

Garcia is batting .444 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .312 AVG .250 .347 OBP .307 .422 SLG .359 13 XBH 8 1 HR 3 25 RBI 11 28/11 K/BB 35/11 9 SB 6

