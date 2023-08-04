Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .284 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Garcia is batting .444 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (28 of 76), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.312
|AVG
|.250
|.347
|OBP
|.307
|.422
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|28/11
|K/BB
|35/11
|9
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola will aim to secure his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.43 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.43), 18th in WHIP (1.123), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.