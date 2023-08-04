After hitting .220 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mets.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .213.

In 61.8% of his games this year (63 of 102), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (14.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has driven home a run in 23 games this year (22.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (33.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 47 .205 AVG .222 .286 OBP .295 .337 SLG .351 15 XBH 16 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 61/24 K/BB 60/15 3 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings