Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Busch Stadium, at 8:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 107 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.52 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (0-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In five starts this season, Flexen has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts, Flexen has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 2.5 frames per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.