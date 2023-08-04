Aaron Nola gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+185). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +185 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (32.3%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 5-12, a 29.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 110 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 14-39 17-29 18-45 25-55 10-19

