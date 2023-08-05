Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Steven Matz and the St. Louis CardinalsAugust 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 31, when he went 0-for-1 against the Padres.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 48.0% of his 50 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 22.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 23
.224 AVG .267
.243 OBP .313
.328 SLG .347
5 XBH 6
1 HR 0
11 RBI 6
14/2 K/BB 23/5
1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
  • Matz (2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
