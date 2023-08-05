Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies versus Steven Matz and the St. Louis CardinalsAugust 5 at 7:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 31, when he went 0-for-1 against the Padres.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 48.0% of his 50 games this season, Trejo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Trejo has driven in a run in 14 games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.224
|AVG
|.267
|.243
|OBP
|.313
|.328
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|23/5
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Matz (2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
