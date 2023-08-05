The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman will take on the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar at Busch Stadium on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 107 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 476 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach will get the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Oakland Athletics.

In two starts, Blach has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 2.3 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to five.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Emmet Sheehan

