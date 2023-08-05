Royals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-75) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies taking home the win. Game time is at 6:05 PM on August 5.
The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-5, 6.75 ERA).
Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 6, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 7-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
- The Royals have won in 32, or 33%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Kansas City has won six of 18 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (430 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 30
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Kenta Maeda
|August 1
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Zack Greinke vs José Quintana
|August 2
|Mets
|W 4-0
|Cole Ragans vs Kodai Senga
|August 3
|Mets
|W 9-2
|Brady Singer vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 4
|@ Phillies
|W 7-5
|Jordan Lyles vs Aaron Nola
|August 5
|@ Phillies
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Taijuan Walker
|August 7
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Cole Ragans vs Brayan Bello
|August 8
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Kutter Crawford
|August 9
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs James Paxton
|August 10
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Alec Marsh vs TBA
