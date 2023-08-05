Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (36-75) at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+185). The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 2.66 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-5, 6.75 ERA)

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 68 times and won 39, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 6-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (33%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won six of 18 games when listed as at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 7-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

