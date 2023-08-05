Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on August 5 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 102 hits and an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .479. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- McMahon is batting .421 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- McMahon has recorded a hit in 68 of 103 games this season (66.0%), including 28 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 103), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 35 games this year (34.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this year (46.6%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.273
|AVG
|.253
|.350
|OBP
|.338
|.505
|SLG
|.454
|25
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|21
|70/23
|K/BB
|63/25
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Matz (2-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
