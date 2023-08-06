After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mets.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty has a double and a walk while hitting .308.

Beaty has gotten a hit in four of nine games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Beaty has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .500 AVG .200 .600 OBP .200 .500 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings