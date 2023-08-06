Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Phillies - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .272 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Duffy has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), including four multi-hit games (7.3%).
- He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (12.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.311
|AVG
|.226
|.373
|OBP
|.262
|.378
|SLG
|.290
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|12/5
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (12-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
