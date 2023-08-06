Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is batting .272 with six doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Duffy has recorded a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), including four multi-hit games (7.3%).
  • He has homered in one of 55 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (12.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 26
.311 AVG .226
.373 OBP .262
.378 SLG .290
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 2
12/5 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (12-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 119 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
