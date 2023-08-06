How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 478 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.522 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Gomber has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Nick Martínez
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Zack Thompson
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Emmet Sheehan
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
