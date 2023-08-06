Sunday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (60-51) and the Kansas City Royals (36-76) matching up at Citizens Bank Park (on August 6) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Phillies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (12-4) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-11) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Royals have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (436 total, 3.9 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule