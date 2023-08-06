Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Taijuan Walker, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +185. The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -225 +185 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 6-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Kansas City's past three contests have finished above the point total, and the average over/under during that run was 9.2.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (32.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 6-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 112 games with a total.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 15-40 17-29 19-46 26-55 10-20

