On Monday, Jurickson Profar (.388 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .245 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks.

Profar is batting .273 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 65.3% of his games this year (62 of 95), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (25.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.3% of his games this season, Profar has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (40 of 95), with two or more runs six times (6.3%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .281 AVG .207 .364 OBP .288 .432 SLG .310 21 XBH 11 3 HR 4 21 RBI 16 32/22 K/BB 44/21 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings