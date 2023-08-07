Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) matching up at American Family Field (on August 7) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Brewers.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (7-8) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (2-2).

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those games.

Colorado has won all of its 13 games in which it was named as at least a +195 moneyline underdog.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

