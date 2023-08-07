Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 108 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 335 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 479 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.522 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Peter Lambert (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lambert has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Emmet Sheehan 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.