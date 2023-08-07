Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .261/.342/.481 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .245/.327/.372 so far this year.

Profar heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (7-8) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Peralta has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 47th, 1.243 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 5.1 4 3 3 10 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashed .287/.371/.476 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .230/.313/.406 slash line on the season.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

