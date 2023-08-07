Monday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (57-54) and the Kansas City Royals (36-77) facing off at Fenway Park (on August 7) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Red Sox.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (8-6) for the Red Sox and Cole Ragans (3-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Royals vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Royals contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Royals have come away with 32 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 10 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (440 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule