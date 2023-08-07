Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to get to Cole Ragans when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 105 home runs as a team.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 440 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Ragans heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his fourth win.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits against the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start one time in two starts this season.

Ragans has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has 12 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Mets W 4-0 Home Cole Ragans Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox - Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh - 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz

