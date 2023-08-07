On Monday, August 7, Justin Turner's Boston Red Sox (57-54) host Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (36-77) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+165). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (3-3, 4.33 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 24, or 52.2%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3 (50%).

Boston has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have won in 32, or 32.3%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 10-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Michael Massey 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

