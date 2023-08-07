Maikel Garcia takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Kansas City Royals' (36-77) game against the Boston Red Sox (57-54), at 7:10 PM ET on Monday, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (3-3, 4.33 ERA).

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.79 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-3, 4.33 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans (3-3) starts for the Royals, his third this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .237 against him this season. He has a 4.33 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 19 games.

Ragans heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Ragans will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 1.8 innings per outing).

In 12 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox's Bello (8-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, a 3.18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.235 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

