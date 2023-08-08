On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Read More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo has 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .248.

Trejo has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (13.5%).

He has homered in one of 52 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this year (26.9%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 21.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .224 AVG .268 .243 OBP .310 .328 SLG .341 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 14/2 K/BB 24/5 1 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings