The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .231 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Waters has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (11.1%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Waters has driven home a run in 15 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 18 of 54 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .286 AVG .176 .369 OBP .214 .527 SLG .253 11 XBH 3 4 HR 2 14 RBI 7 25/8 K/BB 44/5 3 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings