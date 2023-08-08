The Kansas City Royals and Matt Beaty, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty has a double and a walk while batting .238.
  • Beaty has a hit in five of 11 games played this season (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.
  • Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.500 AVG .167
.600 OBP .231
.500 SLG .250
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
1/0 K/BB 1/1
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.35 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.51 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.