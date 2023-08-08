The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .219.

Massey has gotten a hit in 42 of 86 games this year (48.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (9.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (10.5%).

In 22 games this year (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .224 AVG .214 .308 OBP .243 .360 SLG .359 11 XBH 8 3 HR 6 16 RBI 18 31/14 K/BB 39/5 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings