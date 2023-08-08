Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

The favored Red Sox have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. A 10-run total has been listed for this game.

Royals vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 6-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The previous 10 Royals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 32, or 32%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has entered 46 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 12-34 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 114 games with a total.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-36 15-42 17-30 19-47 26-57 10-20

