The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Justin Turner and Bobby Witt Jr. have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 105 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 442 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.410 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (7-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Mets W 9-2 Home Brady Singer Carlos Carrasco 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox - Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles James Paxton 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh - 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert

