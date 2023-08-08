On Tuesday, August 8 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (58-54) host the Kansas City Royals (36-78) at Fenway Park. Kutter Crawford will get the call for the Red Sox, while Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (5-5, 3.51 ERA) vs Singer - KC (7-8, 5.10 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 25, or 53.2%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 5-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32%) in those contests.

This year, the Royals have won 12 of 46 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 6-3.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Michael Massey 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.