Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- In 63 of 98 games this year (64.3%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (11.2%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 31 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 29 games this year (29.6%), including four multi-run games (4.1%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.301
|AVG
|.244
|.348
|OBP
|.310
|.506
|SLG
|.356
|20
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|48/15
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.19, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
