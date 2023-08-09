Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks while hitting .240.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 62 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 25.8% of his games this year (25 of 97), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season (40 of 97), with two or more runs six times (6.2%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.281
|AVG
|.199
|.364
|OBP
|.282
|.432
|SLG
|.298
|21
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|16
|32/22
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.19, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
