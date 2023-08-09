MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, August 9
For Wednesday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between MacKenzie Gore's Nationals and Michael Lorenzen's Phillies.
Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for August 9.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Marlins at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|MIA: Cueto
|CIN: Ashcraft
|5 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (113 IP)
|5.32
|ERA
|5.18
|7.4
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -130
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chris Flexen (1-5) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Adrian Houser (4-3) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|COL: Flexen
|MIL: Houser
|19 (50.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (73 IP)
|7.82
|ERA
|4.19
|6.2
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Rockies at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-9) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will look to Freddy Tarnok (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|TEX: Montgomery
|OAK: Tarnok
|22 (127 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (10.2 IP)
|3.40
|ERA
|6.75
|8.1
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics
- TEX Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Gore (6-8) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Lorenzen (6-7) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.
|WSH: Gore
|PHI: Lorenzen
|22 (112 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (113.2 IP)
|4.34
|ERA
|3.48
|10.4
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -185
- WSH Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Cardinals at Rays Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (2-0) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Jalen Beeks (2-3) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|STL: Hudson
|TB: Beeks
|8 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (37.1 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|6.27
|6.8
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -155
- STL Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Tigers, who will give the start to Alex Faedo (2-4) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|MIN: Ober
|DET: Faedo
|18 (103.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35.2 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|5.80
|8.5
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Twins at Tigers
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-6) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|HOU: Javier
|BAL: Flaherty
|21 (112.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (115.2 IP)
|4.39
|ERA
|4.28
|8.5
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Astros at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- HOU Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (3-1) to the bump as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Quinn Priester (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|ATL: Fried
|PIT: Priester
|6 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19.2 IP)
|1.69
|ERA
|8.69
|9.3
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Braves at Pirates
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- PIT Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to David Peterson (3-7) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|NYM: Peterson
|14 (81.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (65.1 IP)
|4.20
|ERA
|5.65
|5.6
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Mets
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (3-12) to the bump as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with Nick Pivetta (7-6) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|KC: Lyles
|BOS: Pivetta
|21 (118.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (92.1 IP)
|6.16
|ERA
|4.19
|6.2
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Royals at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (8-6) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (5-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|TOR: Gausman
|CLE: Allen
|22 (132 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (86.1 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|3.65
|12.1
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Guardians
- TOR Odds to Win: -155
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-6) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will look to Mike Clevinger (4-5) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|NYY: Severino
|CHW: Clevinger
|13 (61.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (72.2 IP)
|7.74
|ERA
|3.72
|7.9
|K/9
|7.2
Live Stream Yankees at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Angels Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will play the Angels, who will counter with Shohei Ohtani (9-5) when the teams play on Wednesday.
|SF: TBD
|LAA: Ohtani
|-
|Games/IP
|21 (124.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.39
|-
|K/9
|11.6
Live Stream Giants at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|LAD: Miller
|ARI: Kelly
|12 (63.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (112 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|3.38
|8.8
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- LAD Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will counter with Bryan Woo (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|SD: Darvish
|SEA: Woo
|20 (114.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (55 IP)
|4.41
|ERA
|4.75
|9.5
|K/9
|9.8
Live Stream Padres at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.