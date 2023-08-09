Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at 2:10 PM (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Adrian Houser (4-3) for the Brewers and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (487 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|L 12-1
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|W 7-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
