Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Ryan McMahon and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 50 walks and 59 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .256/.338/.473 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 92 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.323/.366 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser (4-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Houser has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 at Braves Jul. 28 4.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Braves Jul. 22 6.0 6 3 3 10 2 at Reds Jul. 16 5.2 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 5 5.0 6 1 1 4 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 123 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 55 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He has a .289/.374/.474 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .227/.309/.401 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

