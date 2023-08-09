Jordan Lyles takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 108 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored 451 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.0 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.14) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.406 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyles (3-12) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

He has three quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Away Jordan Lyles Aaron Nola 8/5/2023 Phillies L 9-6 Away Alec Marsh Cristopher Sanchez 8/6/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Zack Greinke Taijuan Walker 8/7/2023 Red Sox L 6-2 Away Cole Ragans Brayan Bello 8/8/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Away Brady Singer Kutter Crawford 8/9/2023 Red Sox - Away Jordan Lyles Nick Pivetta 8/10/2023 Red Sox - Away Alec Marsh James Paxton 8/11/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Greinke Adam Wainwright 8/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Cole Ragans Steven Matz 8/14/2023 Mariners - Home Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/15/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Lyles Bryan Woo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.