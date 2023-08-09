The Boston Red Sox (58-55) and the Kansas City Royals (37-78) will match up on Wednesday, August 9 at Fenway Park, with Nick Pivetta getting the ball for the Red Sox and Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Red Sox (-225). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 48 times and won 25, or 52.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

Boston has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 33, or 32.7%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

