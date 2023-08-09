Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals meet at Fenway Park on Wednesday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 122 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He's slashing .268/.309/.475 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 97 hits with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He's slashed .249/.295/.426 on the year.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

