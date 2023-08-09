Maikel Garcia takes a 12-game hitting streak into the Kansas City Royals' (37-78) game against the Boston Red Sox (58-55), at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will look to Nick Pivetta (7-6) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (3-12).

Royals vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-12 with a 6.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 21 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.

Lyles has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lyles is aiming for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Pivetta (7-6) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings out of the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.19 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .207.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts, Pivetta has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has 12 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

